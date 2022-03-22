Former members of Bucks Fizz - Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston - are returning to the stage soon in a show by The Fizz celebrating their hits. Bucks Fizz first introduced to the British public with Making Your Mind Up as they competed for the UK in the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest.Making Your Mind Up went on to win in 1981 and became a classic Eurovision hit. The triumph saw the song rise to the top of the singles chart, with it becoming the year’s biggest-selling song, and launching a successful hit-packed career for Bucks Fizz.To date, The Fizz have released three albums, two of which have charted in the Official UK Albums Chart. The 2017 album The F-Z of Pop reached number 25, becoming the highest-charting Bucks Fizz-related album in 33 years.