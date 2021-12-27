Lipstick On Your Collar

The popular show will be paying a visit to the venue on March 26.

Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared, and feet didn't touch the floor.

Get your dancing shoes at the ready for an evening of back-to-back hits from the 1950s and 60s.

From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with more than 40 hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and many more.

Performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country's top musicians, this incredible show features excellent vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun.

Check out majesticretford.org for more.

