David Essex (Photo credit: Paul Marc Mitchell)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 5.

Internationally renowned singer, composer and actor David Essex is finally visiting the city centre venue for a rescheduled date on his first major tour in more than four years.

The visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall will see him perform much-loved hits spanning over his entire repertoire.

David first shot to fame in the London production of the musical Godspell when he was chosen for the role of Jesus.

He received major awards and some ecstatic reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success.

He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s also had 23 Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy-nominated Rock On, plus Lamplight, Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk