See Kaiser Chiefs at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 19.

One of Britain’s most treasured bands, the multi-award-winning Kaiser Chiefs will be visiting the venue next month for the final date on their All Together tour.

Special guests on the tour are live favourites The Fratellis and The Sherlocks.

Formed in Leeds in 2000, Kaiser Chiefs are one of the leading bands of their generation.

Fronted by the magnetic Ricky Wilson with Simon Rix on bass, Andrew ‘Whitey’ White on guitar, Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines on keyboards and drummer Vijay Mistry, the band have been Mercury nominated for their debut album Employment and went on to win three BRIT awards, an Ivor Novello award for Album of the Year, and have sold more than eight million albums worldwide.

The band’s many hits include Ruby, I Predict A Riot, Never Miss A Beat, Coming Home and many more.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

