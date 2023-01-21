Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 8.

The acclaimed outfit Jersey Beats will present what promises to be a memorable evening of music making at the Leeming Street-based venue soon.

Matt Andrew leads a vocal quartet in this tribute to Frankie Valli, telling the story of the Four Seasons - how they formed and their rise to the dizzy heights of television appearances, fame and fortune.

See Jersey Beats present the live show Oh What A Nite at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Comedy host Leye D Johns can’t be kept away from the stage for too long either, bringing a lighthearted flavour to proceedings and ensuring that members of the crowd leave with a big smile on their face.

The show has a way of bringing current hits to life too, with that same doo wop style. Come along for stunning costumes, choreography and more.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for this eagerly-awaited concert, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.