Hits galore with 80s Live at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Enjoy an entertaining blast from the past when hit show 80s Live visits Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 1.
Get ready for arguably the biggest 80s party show to tour the UK.
Put your hands together and get into the groove as the live band Electric Dreams performs more than two dozen chart topping anthems from Wham, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears and more.
Blending pop and soft rock, the show includes tribute performances of songs such as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio. . . the list goes on.
With a sensational cast and live band, this is just what the doctor ordered.
For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.