Hits galore when Tony Hadley takes to the road for 2022 tour

See Tony Hadley on his latest tour when he comes to Nottingham and Sheffield

Sheffield City Hall, March 16, 2022/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 21, 2022.

One of the most renowned voices in British music has announced a huge UK tour celebrating 40 years in music.Marking four decades since Tony first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet (the tour was originally planned for 2020), this will see Tony perform with his band The Fabulous TH Band in 36 dates across the country.Tony’s unmistakeable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago.Fittingingly for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist.Tony has performed across the world in his solo career, with his band, plus swing bands and orchestras.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.