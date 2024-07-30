Hits galore when Simply Red bring 40th anniversary tour to arena next year

Mick Hucknall and Simply Red (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)

Simply Red

​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, October 1, 2025.

​The iconic soul and pop band will visit next year as part of their forthcoming 40th anniversary tour.

Few bands have enjoyed the success and longevity of Simply Red.

With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK number one albums, 1.8 billion streams across platforms worldwide, and more than one million YouTube subscribers, Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful and well-loved bands.

Their 1991 classic, Stars, was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe, and all 13 of Simply Red’s studio albums, including the band’s latest release, Time, have been in the UK Top 10.

Frontman Mick Hucknall explained: "We’re looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour.”

Details: For more on tickets for the gig next year, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com