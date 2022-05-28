Hits galore when Elio Pace returns to Nottingham with The Billy Joel Songbook show

You can see him in action at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on August 27.
Following a sell-out UK tour in 2021, Elio will visit more than 20 theatres across the UK and Ireland as he pays homage to one of the most iconic singer-songwriters of the 20th century.The Billy Joel Songbook sees Elio and his incredible band celebrating the legendary US musician with a unique blend of pop, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll.Elio said: “We had an absolute blast touring The Billy Joel Songbook last year so I am thrilled we are set to do it all over again.”
For more on tickets go to www.trch.co.uk
