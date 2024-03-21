Wet Wet Wet have announced live tour dates for 2025 at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 3, 2025/Sheffield City Hall, October 14, 2025.

Following on from a sold out tour, which saw them perform to tens of thousands across the country, Wet Wet Wet have announced a huge tour for 2025.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday, March 22.

Featuring founding member Graeme Clark, accompanied by long-standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and fronted by Kevin Simm, the band will perform two sets of dates with the first run being in January and February, followed by another in October.

​The ‘Wets’ will bring to the stage legendary hits including the likes of Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes, Goodnight Girl, With a Little Help from My Friends, Sweet Surrender, Julia Says and more.

They will also perform Love Is All Around, which this May celebrates 30 years since it became the soundtrack to the summer of 1994.

Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk for more on tickets.