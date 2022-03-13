Enjoy hits galore from yesteryear with Lipstick On Your Collar at Retford Majestic Theatre

Lipstick On Your Collar has been wowing theatre audiences across the UK and is set to lift the roof off the Majestic, playing an array of classic hits on a nostalgic trip through the golden age of pop.From Rock Around The Clock and the birth of rock ‘n’ roll in 1955, through to the beat group sounds of the Beatles-led British Invasion and beyond, expect soaring vocals, sweeping harmonies and outstanding musicianship.The popular tribute show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw and many more.Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and styles of the time, the two-hour show is performed by a full live band, leading audiences on a toe tapping, fun-filled musical journey through yesteryear.