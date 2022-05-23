Hits galore at Mansfield Palace Theatre with top tribute show Some Guys Have All The Luck

One of the best-selling music artists, Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including six consecutive number 1 albums in the UK and 62 UK hit singles.Some Guys Have All The Luck is a leading tribute show to a true music icon.Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance, from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers.Paul explained: “I absolutely love it and I feel very lucky that other people seem to love it as well. When I’m on stage, I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing. The show has come on massively since we started.”The music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops have all come on a lot.”