Hits galore as top Celine Dion tribute show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Celine: My Heart Will Go On

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 26.

Thirty years ago, Celine Dion was celebrating the release of her first UK top five single, The Power of Love. It became her signature song and went on to win a gold disc.

The Canadian singer had already recorded her first UK number one, Think Twice, which followed up the success of The Power of Love by going platinum a few weeks later. The songs announced Celine’s hit-packed career as “Queen of the Power Ballad”.

Come and see Celine: My Heart Will Go On at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Both The Power of Love and Think Twice are among the dozens of hits featured in the internationally-acclaimed tribute stage show, coming to the venue on its 2024 UK and European tour.

Brought to the stage by show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Celine: My Heart Will Go On 2024 UK tour promises to be “bigger and better than ever” and stars Alexandra Darby.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

