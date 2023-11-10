Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Sheffield City Hall, November 30, 7.30pm/Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 28, 3pm.

​The musical phenomenon is back on the road with a new production, offering you a festival of nostalgia.

The show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to the magical decade that was the 1960s and features appearances by Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich (pictured), The Trems (former members of the Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare.

Between them the bands were responsible for a huge range of hits in the 60s. These included Bend It, The Legend Of Xanadu, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go, Hippy Hippy Shake, Don’t Make Me Over, I Live For The Sun, Hitchin A Ride and many more.

Details: For more, see www.sheffielcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk