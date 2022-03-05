Hit podcast Parenting Hell hits the road for Motorpoint Arena Nottingham visit

Parenting Hell Live is not to be missed by fans of Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 19, 2023.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe will be bringing their hit podcast to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next year as part of UK tour.With nearly 50 million downloads, the chart topping podcast has seen them discuss the highs and lows of parenting (and life).From the stresses of sleep deprivation to building a trampoline in the dark, they have kept us company through a pandemic but now they're booking a babysitter and making a night of it.Both Rob and Josh are familiar faces from their appearances on TV in shows such as Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg, All Together Now, Insert Name Here, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here….Now!, Hypothetical and many more.Josh also hosts his own successful 90s football podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.

Details: For tickets to see them, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here and click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.