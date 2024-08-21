Hit musical Dear Evan Hansen not to be missed in Nottingham Playhouse production

Alice Fearn and Ryan Kopel in rehearsals for Dear Evan Hansen. (Photo by Marc Brenner)

Nottingham Playhouse, September 9 to 28.

This new production of the Oliver, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical is directed by Adam Penford and produced by Nottingham Playhouse before going on a UK-wide tour.

Ryan Kopel (Newsies) plays the iconic role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy (Into the Woods) as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) as Evan’s mum, Heidi.

This is the first production of Dear Evan Hansen in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble. The ensemble are Nottingham-born Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Elise Zavou.

Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman and La La Land) and a book by Steven Levenson.

Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. And now must give up on a life he never dreamt he’d have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.

Details: For tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

