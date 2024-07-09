Hit chiller Ghost Stories will offer a theatrical experience like no other
Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 29 to May 3.
Tickets are now on sale to see the return of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural sensation Ghost Stories in a full UK tour.
The tour of the country comes after Ghost Stories had wowed audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film.
More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham next year.
When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic who is out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a nightwatchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.
Enter a world full of thrilling twists and epic turns, where the ultimate love letter to horror is imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is one of London’s best reviewed plays of all time and will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat in a theatrical experience like no other.
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk
