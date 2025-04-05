The 40 best-selling vinyl albums of the 21st century, from the 70s, 80s and 90s - and where to buy them
- Vinyl continues to be the physical format of choice for many UK music lovers.
- Be it the album artwork, liner notes or the sound of a record on a turntable, it’s a format that looks like it’s here to stay - again.
- But with the absolute wealth of records being pressed and release recently, what albums have been the biggest sellers in the UK on the format?
While contemporary artists like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have brought it back into the mainstream, enthusiasts will tell you vinyl never truly went out of fashion.
The format has experienced a significant resurgence over the past decade, coinciding with the rise of streaming services. Despite the convenience of digital music, many are drawn to the tangible experience of listening to vinyl, particularly appreciating the album artwork and liner notes.
There's an undeniable warmth to the sound of vinyl records, especially those mastered specifically for the format. This includes the characteristic pop of the needle hitting the groove and the way vinyl can highlight the low-end frequencies of songs in a way that other formats sometimes miss.
We've consulted the Official Charts Company's data on the top 40 best-selling vinyl albums from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and the modern era to identify the top ten records – with links to purchase your own copy.
So, which artists are leading the way in 21st-century vinyl sales? Let's explore the top ten and beyond!
The top 40 best-selling vinyl in the 21st century - the top 10
Number 1: Rumours - Fleetwood Mac
A defining album of the 1970s, Rumours is a testament to the power of raw emotion channelled through exceptional song-writing. Born from the turmoil within the band, its intricate harmonies and poignant lyrics resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. A multi-platinum behemoth, Rumours has consistently remained a top seller, celebrated for its timeless appeal and its candid exploration of love, loss, and relationships. Its enduring popularity on vinyl in the 21st century underscores its status as a true classic.
Number 2: The Dark Side Of The Moon - Pink Floyd
A ground-breaking concept album, The Dark Side of the Moon is a sonic and thematic masterpiece that continues to captivate generations. Exploring themes of greed, conflict, death, and sanity, its innovative soundscapes and philosophical depth cemented Pink Floyd's legendary status. Decades after its release, its consistent presence at the top of vinyl charts in the 21st century speaks to its enduring influence and its ability to connect with listeners on a profound level… and have you lined the record up with The Wizard of Oz yet?
Number 3: Nevermind - Nirvana
The seismic impact of Nevermind upon its release in the early 1990s cannot be overstated. This album catapulted grunge into the mainstream, defining a generation with its raw energy, angst-ridden lyrics, and anthemic tracks. Kurt Cobain's song-writing resonated with a disaffected youth, and Nevermind's continued strong vinyl sales in the 21st century serve as a powerful reminder of its cultural significance and enduring influence on rock music.
Number 4: What's The Story Morning Glory - Oasis
An iconic album of the Britpop era, What's the Story Morning Glory captured the swagger and ambition of Oasis at their peak. Filled with anthems that defined a generation, its confident sound and Noel Gallagher's sharp song-writing propelled the band to global stardom. Its enduring popularity on vinyl in the 21st century reflects its status as a cornerstone of British rock and a testament to its lasting appeal.
Number 5: Greatest Hits - Queen
A testament to Queen's incredible song-writing prowess and Freddie Mercury's unforgettable stage presence, their Greatest Hits album is a collection of some of the most beloved rock anthems of all time. From the operatic grandeur of Bohemian Rhapsody to the stadium-shaking power of We Will Rock You, this compilation showcases the band's unparalleled versatility and enduring appeal. Its continued strong vinyl sales in the 21st century highlight its timeless quality and its ability to connect with new generations of fans.
Number 6: Legend - Bob Marley & The Wailers
More than just a greatest hits collection, Legend has become the definitive Bob Marley album, introducing countless listeners to the power and beauty of reggae music. Featuring iconic tracks of peace, love, and social justice, Marley's message and infectious rhythms continue to resonate deeply. Its consistent high ranking in 21st-century vinyl sales underscores its enduring cultural significance and its status as an essential album for any music lover.
Number 7: The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
A seminal album of the late 1980s and early 1990s, The Stone Roses' self-titled debut fused indie rock with dance rhythms and a psychedelic sensibility, creating a sound that defined a generation. Its anthemic tracks and confident swagger had a profound impact on British music. Its continued popularity on vinyl in the 21st century is a testament to its innovative sound and its lasting influence on subsequent artists.
Number 8: Definitely Maybe - Oasis
Oasis's debut album, Definitely Maybe, burst onto the scene with an undeniable energy and a collection of instantly classic anthems. Its raw rock 'n' roll spirit and Liam Gallagher's distinctive vocals captured the zeitgeist of the mid-1990s Britpop explosion. Its enduring appeal on vinyl in the 21st century highlights its status as a foundational album of its era and a testament to the band's early brilliance.
Number 9: The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars - David Bowie
A transformative concept album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust... saw David Bowie fully embrace his theatrical persona, creating a glam rock masterpiece that explored themes of fame, identity, and alienation. Its innovative sound, iconic imagery, and Bowie's captivating performance cemented his status as a musical visionary. Its continued strong vinyl sales in the 21st century reflect its enduring artistic significance and its lasting impact on popular culture.
Number 10: Unplugged In New York - Nirvana
Captured in a raw and intimate setting, Unplugged in New York showcased a different side of Nirvana, revealing the depth and vulnerability of their song-writing. Kurt Cobain's haunting vocals and the band's stripped-down arrangements offered a poignant and powerful experience. Released after Cobain's tragic death, the album took on an even greater significance, and its continued strong vinyl sales in the 21st century serve as a moving tribute to his artistry and the band's enduring legacy.
The top selling vinyl in the 21st century in the UK - the remaining entries
- 11: Four Symbols - Led Zeppelin
- 12: Greatest Hits - Fleetwood Mac
- 13: The Queen Is Dead - Smiths
- 14: Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
- 15: Hatful Of Hollow - Smiths
- 16: Pulp Fiction - Original Soundtrack
- 17: Appetite For Destruction - Guns N' Roses
- 18: Unknown Pleasures - Joy Division
- OK 19: Computer - Radiohead
- 20: Gold: Greatest Hits - Abba
- 21: Purple Rain OST - Prince And The Revolution
- 22: The Wall - Pink Floyd
- 23: Straight Outta Compton - N.W.A.
- 24: Back In Black - AC/DC
- 25: Hunky Dory - David Bowie
- 26: Hotel California - Eagles
- 27: London Calling - The Clash
- 28: Never Mind The B******s - Sex Pistols
- 29: Greatest Hits II - Queen
- 30: Grace - Jeff Buckley
- 31: Dummy - Portishead
- 32: Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) - Wu-Tang Clan
- 33: Bat Out Of Hell - Meat Loaf
- 34: The War Of The Worlds - Jeff Wayne
- 35: Thriller - Michael Jackson
- 36: In Utero - Nirvana
- 37: What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
- 38: The Masterplan - Oasis
- 39: Urban Hymns - Verve
- 40: Parallel Lines - Blondie
