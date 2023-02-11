High quality music at the double as Django Django play Nottingham Rough Trade

Django Django have a gig lined up later this year in Nottingham. (Photo credit: Sequoia Ziff)

​Nottingham Rough Trade, June 21.

The fifth full-length studio album from the UK four-piece is called Off Planet and is out on June 16, around the same time as the band will be touring the country, including a visit to perform in Nottingham.

The album was conceptualised by Django Django co-founder and powerhouse Dave Maclean, buzzing on ufology as “a way to go beyond”, to bring new voices, new rhythms, new experimentation into play, and effectively to deconstruct the band’s identity.

Django Django began with, and remain driven by, the core of Dundee-born Dave and Vincent Neff from Derry, Northern Ireland, who met at Edinburgh School of Art.

Dave is an obsessive music collector who started DJing spacey jungle/drum’n’bass and then played and produced electronic and experimental grooves, but with a solid heart of raw American house and techno.

Details: For more on the band, and the gig, you can go to djangodjango.co.uk