News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Heroes and villains are in the spotlight on Jonathan Pie's new live tour

Jonathan Pie
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Sheffield City Hall, March 1, 2024/​Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, March 16, 2024.

Jonathan Pie is back. The tour-de-force, motormouth news reporter will be gasping for breath once more as he takes to stages with his weapons grade takedowns of the people in charge – and looks very closely at the state of the nation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pie’s brand new tour Heroes & Villains will visit venues across the UK.

See Jonathan Pie next year when his Heroes and Villains tour comes to Nottingham and Sheffield venues.See Jonathan Pie next year when his Heroes and Villains tour comes to Nottingham and Sheffield venues.
See Jonathan Pie next year when his Heroes and Villains tour comes to Nottingham and Sheffield venues.
Most Popular

    Jonathan Pie: ‘Hero’ or ‘Villain’? This is a question that is often asked and one that Pie hopes to answer in this new live show.

    Join Pie as he celebrates those he sees as the UK’s greatest heroes (nurses/Gary Lineker/24 hour off-licence proprietors) and takes a verbal blowtorch to those he classes as villains (the Tories/cyclists).

    Speaking about the tour, Jonathan Pie said: “Join me and marvel in wonder as I kick The Establishment’s back doors in and rifle through its kitchen cupboards.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Jonathan Pie is the satirical character creation of actor, writer and comedian Tom Walker. Now with over 1.7 million Facebook followers, Pie’s ‘frustrated news reporter’ videos regularly achieve millions of views.

    Details: For more on tickets for the shows, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or check out www.trch.co.uk.

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Tom WalkerGary Lineker