Heroes and villains are in the spotlight on Jonathan Pie's new live tour

Sheffield City Hall, March 1, 2024/​Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, March 16, 2024.

Jonathan Pie is back. The tour-de-force, motormouth news reporter will be gasping for breath once more, as he takes to stages up and down the land with his weapons grade takedowns of the people in charge – and looks very closely indeed at the state of the nation.

Pie’s brand new tour Heroes & Villains will visit venues across the UK, including those in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Jonathan Pie: ‘Hero’ or ‘Villain’? This is a question that is often asked and one that Pie hopes to answer in this brand new live show.

Join Pie as he celebrates those he sees as the UK’s greatest heroes (nurses/Gary Lineker/24 hour off-licence proprietors) and takes a verbal blowtorch to those he classes as villains (the Tories/cyclists).Speaking about the tour announcement, Jonathan Pie said: “Join me and marvel in wonder as I kick The Establishment’s back doors in and rifle through its kitchen cupboards.”

Details: For more on tickets for these shows, you can go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or check out www.trch.co.uk