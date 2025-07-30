Here's who's joining Craig Revel Horwood in Theatre Royal pantomime

Christina Bianco plays the Fairy Godmother

A top panto comic and an acclaimed impressionist and singer have been added in the cast of this year’s big pantomime at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

Craig Revel Horwood, previously announced as the Wicked Stepmother, will be joined by Neil Hurst as Buttons and Christina Bianco as the Fairy Godmother, with Daniel Norford as Dandini and Abigail Morris as Cinderella.

Craig Revel Horwood is a household name, having appeared as a judge on all 22 series of the hit BBC One entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing. He also directs and appears in the annual Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour, created the touring show Strictly Confidential and was Head Judge on Dancing with the Stars Australia and New Zealand.

Craig has also appeared in many West End musicals including Miss Saigon, Crazy for You and after many years, returned to play Miss Hannigan in Annie, which he successfully toured around the UK twice, including the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham. He has also starred in a variety of pantomimes for Crossroads Pantomimes with other roles including the Wicked Queen in Snow White and Captain Hook in Peter Pan.

Abigail Morris plays Cinderella

Neil Hurst returns to the Theatre Royal after performing as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray in November 2024. Best known for his TV roles in The Syndicate and Fresh Meat, Neil also co-hosted ITV’s All-Star Family Fortunes, appeared in The ABC Murders for the BBC and has appeared in family favourites such as Coronation Street, All Creatures Great and Small and Casualty. Neil has performed as the resident panto comic at Hull New Theatre for the past five years, as well as touring the UK in shows such as The Full Monty.

Following her standout performance as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in February, Christina Bianco returns to the Theatre Royal to play The Fairy Godmother in this year’s pantomime. A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina Bianco is an internationally acclaimed performer, best known for her vocal versatility, impressions and stage presence. Her West End credits include Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre, Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium and Ado Annie in Oklahoma! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. In New York, she earned Drama Desk nominations for Application Pending and Forbidden Broadway, and played leading roles in Rent, Hello, Dolly! and Funny Girl in Paris. A viral sensation with over 25 million views of her ‘diva’ impressions, Christina has appeared on The Paul O’Grady Show, This Morning and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has performed her solo concerts to sold-out audiences across the globe.

Daniel Norford trained at East 15 and has an impressive list of stage credits, including The Welkin, All of Us and Small Island at the National Theatre, and Fast at Park Theatre. He played Banzai in Disney’s The Lion King (UK and international tour) and has also appeared in The American Clock, Estate Walls, The Notebook of Trigorin and as Killigrew the Kind in Treasure Island. Daniel has appeared in many pantomimes over the years, delighting audiences up and down the country, and has featured in a wide range of commercials, readings and voiceover work.

Abigail Morris is a 2025 graduate of The Arts Educational School. During her training, she appeared as Wendla in Spring Awakening and in the ensemble of Sister Act. She also took part in the workshop of Martin Guerre at The Old Vic. Cinderella will mark Abigail’s professional stage debut.

Daniel Norford plays Dandini

Dan Baxter, interim venue director at the Theatre Royal, said: “I am sure our audiences will be delighted once again to see such a talented line-up confirmed to appear in our pantomime this year, especially those who have had the pleasure of seeing stars like Craig, Neil and Christina performing here recently. Cinderella is always a popular pantomime, with its timeless story and characters we love – and love to hate! – so by adding this stellar cast to the mix I believe we will make something really extra special this year.”

The production is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

It follows Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her very wicked sisters and meets her Prince Charming. Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Nottingham audiences expect, Cinderella promises laugh-out-loud comedy, elaborate scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Cinderella runs from Friday November 28 to Sunday January 4. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.