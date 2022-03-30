Here they go again as Mamma Mia hits the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Mamma Mia!
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 12 to 23.
The feelgood musical will return to the Royal Concert Hall for a two-week run as part of a new UK tour.Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.Judy Craymer, creator and producer of Mamma Mia! said: “I’m really excited that Mamma Mia! will be touring the UK once again.“We can’t wait to bring the feelgood story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences.”Since premiering in London’s West End, the world’s sunniest musical has been turned into two record-breaking movies.Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.
Details: For more, see www.trch.co.ukPhoto: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg