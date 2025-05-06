​Help make a musical with Showstopper! in Nottingham

​Theatregoers in Nottingham are promised a unique experience in July when Showstopper! The Improvised Musical hits the stage.

With more than a decade as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers are back with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity, creating shows entirely from scratch at each performance.

Through audience suggestions of setting, genre and style, The Showstoppers will devise a completely original and fully realised story on the spot, packed with striking routines and catchy melodies. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it’s set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

The show began life in 2008 as a workshop at the Actors’ Centre in London, when Dylan Emery, Adam Meggido and Ken Campbell took a group of actors with little or no improvisation experience and within a week attempted to get them to perform an hour-long extemporised musical in front of a packed house. After a few try-outs at The King’s Head in Islington, the project grew and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Throughout their 16-year history, The Showstoppers have won an Olivier Award and Chortle Award, as well as a reputation of being a favourite at Edinburgh Fringe.

Most of the cast have also earned acclaim in their own right. Founder member Ruth Bratt is in the famous Comedy Store Players, the longest running improv show in the country; Pippa Evans is a regular on BBC Radio 4 and has been on tour with I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue; and co-founder Adam Meggido directed the West End and Broadway hit show Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The Showstoppers also regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and create insightful interviews with theatre stars in The Showstopper! Podcast.

The Showstoppers have performed created more than 1,000 brand new musicals since they were formed in 2008 but they don’t stop working hard at their craft – they have to learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical comes to Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday July 10. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.