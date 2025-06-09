Help Bing have a birthday to remember in Nottingham

Bing (Vinnie Monachello) and Flop ( David Tudor). Photo: Mark Senior

Families can celebrate Bing's Birthday at a show in Nottingham next month.

Bing and his friends Sula, Pando, Coco, Amma and of course Flop are getting ready to celebrate his special day. Things won't always go to plan but, with the guidance of Flop and his friends, Bing has a birthday he will remember forever. Theatregoers of all ages are invited to dress up and have fun joining in with lots of songs.

Delighting young children worldwide for over a decade, Bing aims to portray the joyful and sometimes messy reality of pre-school life. Available to watch on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Bing: Watch, Play, Learn, Bing has more than seven billion streams on YouTube and recently surpassed over one billion streams on BBC iPlayer, making it one of the most popular series nationally, across all genres, on the platform.

Following a successful run of the production across the Netherlands and Poland, this UK tour of Bing’s Birthday is presented by Fierylight – whose credits include Peppa Pig Live, The BFG and LazyTown – with independent creative studio Acamar Films, which produces the international award-winning animated series. Bing’s Birthday is adapted and directed by Richard Lewis from the original Trend Media production.

Coco (Lola Busari), Sula ( Emma Hilts), Pando (Nathan Guy), Flop (David Tudor) and Bing (Vinnie Monachello). Photo: Mark Senior

Kirsty Southgate from Acamar Films said: "A child’s first trip to the theatre is a very special occasion and this show, with the beautiful puppetry and original music, is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for Bingsters and their grown-ups.”

“Fierylight are experts at bringing high quality, meaningful and entertaining productions to UK families and we are delighted to be working with them on Bing’s Birthday.”

Martin Ronan from Fierylight called it “a show guaranteed to be full of all the excitement, expectation, and heightened emotions that you would expect to find at a young child’s birthday party.”

He added: “This opportunity for celebration and exploring feelings which can sometimes be difficult to describe makes this show unlike anything else available to UK families and it is no surprise that the show has been cherished by so many across Europe. We cannot wait to share this production across the UK.”

Bing's Birthday comes to the Theatre Royal on Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12. The show is suitable for ages three and above. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.