News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Heartwarming romantic comedy is not to be missed at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios

Confetti
By Steve Eyley
Published 28th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See Will Jackson performing his play Confetti at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios (Photo by Emma Jones)See Will Jackson performing his play Confetti at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios (Photo by Emma Jones)
See Will Jackson performing his play Confetti at Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios (Photo by Emma Jones)

Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham, June 30.

Will Jackson returns to Nonsuch Studios with his new smash hit solo show Confetti.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This hilarious and heart-warming gay rom-com received critical acclaim at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is coming to Nottingham both as part of Pride month and as part of its national tour.

Most Popular

    Felix is uptight and unlucky in love. He’s the mate of honour at his best friend’s wedding - one they’ve been planning since childhood - and he’s going to make sure it’s perfect.

    As long as there are no distractions along the way… It’s Helen’s surprise hen night, and you’re all invited. Join Felix for the week leading up to the wedding as he’s swept up in a tumultuous, secret romance.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Confetti is a celebration of the gay best friend - often sidelined in traditional rom-coms.

    Felix is the star of this show, wearing his heart on his sleeve and keeping the party going. A solo show led with Jackson’s infectious charm, the audience is brought along on the journey, from hen party goody bags on arrival to wearing party hats, waving glow-sticks and exploding party poppers.Confetti is produced by Quick Duck Theatre.

    Details: For more, go to nonsuchstudios.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:NottinghamPride