News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
9 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
10 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
10 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
12 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
12 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Hear leading stand-up John Robins howl on his latest live show

John Robins: Howl

By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Comedian, presenter and podcaster John Robins (Photo Rachel King)
Comedian, presenter and podcaster John Robins (Photo Rachel King)
Comedian, presenter and podcaster John Robins (Photo Rachel King)

​​Sheffield Memorial Hall, November 5/Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 19.

The award-winning comedian, broadcaster and podcaster is embarking on his biggest live tour to date in the autumn with new show Howl.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John is one of his generation’s most critically acclaimed stand-ups. He followed winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017 with two sold out national tours: The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame.

John is also a recipient of the Gold Aria Award (formerly The Sony Awards) for his BBC Radio 5 Live radio show. Unsurprisingly he’s one of the leading voices calling to make it illegal for awards to change their sponsor.

Most Popular

    He explained his reasons for going on tour: “The four years since my last tour left me with a hell of a lot of staring time, and if I don't start screaming in regional arts centres soon then I may just burst.

    ”If you've seen me before you know the drill: if you haven't, hold on to your butts.”John co-hosts the Bad Golf channel on YouTube. He also presents the podcasts How Do You Cope, The Moon Under Water and Queenpod.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Details: For more, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    John Robins