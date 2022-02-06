Head back to the 90s at Mansfield Palace Theatre with boyband tribute extravaganza
Mansfield Palace Theatre is all set to play host to the Ultimate Boy Band Party Show on March 3.
From Boyzone to Blue, the show will take you straight back to the naughty 90s, featuring ‘5 Bad Boys with the power to Rock You’ performing more than 30 number one hits from all your favourite boybands of the era... and this time they’re Back For Good.
The boys will be body poppin’ to party classics such as Backstreet’s Back, Relight My Fire, Uptown Girl and other chart toppers from artists such as Westlife, Take That, East 17 and 5ive.
Get ready to scream as the lads step up from their stools one more time to serenade you with ballads including Flying Without Wings and A Million Love Songs - cue the wind machine!
So, what are you waiting for? Pop on your Kangol hat, crop top and cargo pants, dust off your Nokia 8210 and call your crew as we say Everybody Get Up for a night out you’ll Never Forget.
Call the box office on 01623 633133 for tickets.