Head back to the 80s with DJ sets from music star Martin Kemp
Martin Kemp
Sheffield Leadmill, July 1/Doncaster Dome, August 7.
Popular actor and musician Martin Kemp will be performing his Back To The 80s DJ set at two venues in the area later this summer. Returning by popular demand, the Spandau Ballet star will be taking to the decks, spinning all the best of the hits from the 80s, presenting one of the biggest 80s nights to hit the region this summer.Dust off those dancing shoes, spread the word far and wide for what should be two very special nights at The Leadmill and The Dome.Martin Kemp explained: “This show will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s. Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives - I think we all need that right now!” With the biggest and best 1980s hits at his fingertips, join Martin as he trades his bass for the decks at these unmissable shows.
Details: For more on the gigs, go to www.ents24.com Photo credit: Lee Harper