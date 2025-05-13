Have a Squash and a Squeeze in Nottingham

Families are invited step into the magical world of a storytime favourite in Nottingham this week.

A Squash and a Squeeze tells how, once upon a time, a little old lady lived all by herself in her cosy cottage. But she wasn't happy – her house felt just too small. A wise old man then makes an unusual suggestion – bringing in a flappy, scratchy, greedy, noisy crowd of farmyard animals.

The heartwarming adventure, full of puppets and music, is adapted for the stage by Oliver-nominated duo Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane. It’s based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, whose other books include The Gruffalo, Stick Man, Zog, Room on the Broom, The Snail and the Whale, Monkey Puzzle, Tiddler and The Baddies.

The show runs at the Theatre Royal from Thursday May 22 to Saturday May 24. It lasts for one hour and is recommended for ages three to eight. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.