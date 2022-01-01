Harry Hill is to perform Pedigree Fun at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo: Mark Harrison)

The much-loved comedian and star of TV hits such as Harry Hill’s Burp Corner, Harry Hill's Alien Time Capsule, You’ve Been Framed and much more to perform a wide range of live dates during the year.He is back with brand new amazing jokes in an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular, titled Pedigree Fun.

“I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it,” says Harry.“It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”

Audience members in the Nottingham area will meet Harry’s new baby elephant, Sarah, and not to mention Ian, The Information Worm.

For more on ticket availability for the Nottingham visit, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

