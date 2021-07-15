Handlebards hit the road in touring production of 'the Scottish Play'
Macbeth
Southwell Minster and the Archbishop’s Palace, July 24, 7pm.
Cycling from theatre to farm, from castle to park, The HandleBards are an all-female company touring their irreverent Macbeth across the UK.The most environmentally-friendly Shakespearean theatre company there is will be packing The Scottish Play onto their bikes and taking it to outdoor venues.The Handlebards have said about their return to live action: “We have some loyal venues we’ve been visiting since our first year and some brand new venues too that we’re very excited to be visiting.”To ensure good sight lines for a socially distanced audience, the company is using a bespoke wooden stage with bicycle powered mechanisms, in order to keep their emissions as low as possible.Forget the tears and tragedy – this is a frantic, delirious, bike-powered farce.
Details: For more, see handlebards.com/ticketsPhoto: Shaun Jackson