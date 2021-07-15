Handlebards hit the road in touring production of 'the Scottish Play'

The Handlebards are to perform Macbeth at Southwell soon (Photo credit: Shaun Jackson)

Southwell Minster and the Archbishop’s Palace, July 24, 7pm.

Cycling from theatre to farm, from castle to park, The HandleBards are an all-female company touring their irreverent Macbeth across the UK.The most environmentally-friendly Shakespearean theatre company there is will be packing The Scottish Play onto their bikes and taking it to outdoor venues.The Handlebards have said about their return to live action: “We have some loyal venues we’ve been visiting since our first year and some brand new venues too that we’re very excited to be visiting.”To ensure good sight lines for a socially distanced audience, the company is using a bespoke wooden stage with bicycle powered mechanisms, in order to keep their emissions as low as possible.Forget the tears and tragedy – this is a frantic, delirious, bike-powered farce.

Details: For more, see handlebards.com/ticketsPhoto: Shaun Jackson

