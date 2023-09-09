News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hancock's Half Hour hits the stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Hancock’s Half Hour
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See Hancock's Half Hour onstage at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.See Hancock's Half Hour onstage at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.
See Hancock's Half Hour onstage at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 1.

Classic comedy fans won’t want to miss the chance to see the greatest radio sitcom of all time hitting the stage at the Leeming Street venue soon.

In 1954, Tony Hancock burst onto the airwaves of the BBC Light Programme with a comedy show unlike anything the British public had heard before.

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Playing a less successful version of himself and surrounded by a cast of fellow comedy greats including Sid James, Hattie Jacques and Kenneth Williams, Hancock’s Half Hour was one of the first programmes in the genre we now know as sitcom, written by young up-and-comers, Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.

    Now, fans can experience the magic of Hancock and friends live, courtesy of Apollo Theatre Company.

    Producer and director Tim Astley said: “Hancock’s Half Hour was one of the greatest comedy shows of all time and it is truly an honour to be able to bring it to the stage."

    This production focuses on the ‘lost’ episodes for which the original recordings no longer exist.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The show stars John Hewer as Tony Hancock with Ben Craze and Colin Elmer as Sid James and Kenneth Williams respectively.

    Details: Go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.