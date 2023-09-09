Hancock's Half Hour hits the stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 1.
Classic comedy fans won’t want to miss the chance to see the greatest radio sitcom of all time hitting the stage at the Leeming Street venue soon.
In 1954, Tony Hancock burst onto the airwaves of the BBC Light Programme with a comedy show unlike anything the British public had heard before.
Playing a less successful version of himself and surrounded by a cast of fellow comedy greats including Sid James, Hattie Jacques and Kenneth Williams, Hancock’s Half Hour was one of the first programmes in the genre we now know as sitcom, written by young up-and-comers, Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.
Now, fans can experience the magic of Hancock and friends live, courtesy of Apollo Theatre Company.
Producer and director Tim Astley said: “Hancock’s Half Hour was one of the greatest comedy shows of all time and it is truly an honour to be able to bring it to the stage."
This production focuses on the ‘lost’ episodes for which the original recordings no longer exist.
The show stars John Hewer as Tony Hancock with Ben Craze and Colin Elmer as Sid James and Kenneth Williams respectively.
Details: Go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
