Guitar virtuoso Craig Ogden hits stage at Royal Concert Hall
Craig Ogden and the London Tango Quintet
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 15, 7.30pm.
Escape to Argentina and enjoy the sultry sounds of its decadent nightlife when guitarist Craig Ogden performs with the London Tango Quintet.A leading light among today’s classical guitarists, Australian-born Ogden is an easy-going and charismatic artist, his spellbinding performances delivered with effortless panache.He’s one of Classic FM’s most played soloists and his five albums recorded for the station have all reached No. 1 in the UK classical chart.His visits to Nottingham have won him acclaim and many friends.This year he’s back with the London Tango Quintet, an all-star ensemble devoted to delivering the heel-snapping rhythms of tango with searing energy.Together with Craig they’ll be performing vibrant pieces by Piazzolla, Troilo and other giants of Argentinian tango.
