Guitar star Samantha Fish will return to the area on Bulletproof UK tour

Samantha Fish returns to the area for a gig at Nottingham's Rock City venue in October.

​Nottingham Rock City, October 11.

The celebrated American blues rock guitarist returns to the UK in October for her 10-date Bulletproof headline t our.

Samantha was recently Grammy-nominated for Contemporary Blues Album of the Year for her collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues.

This month, Total Guitar Magazine voted Samantha as one of the Top 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists of all-time.

Samantha will play a selection of songs from her entire catalogue of albums including Wild Heart, Chills & Fever, Belle of the West, Death Wish Blues, Faster, and Kill Or Be Kind (the latter features the fan favourite, Bulletproof).

The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar star and a powerful live performer.

“I am thrilled to tour the UK in October,” said Samantha. "UK audiences are incredible.”

Details: For more on tickets for the gig, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk