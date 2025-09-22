Groundbreaking trio Haim set for Motorpoint date

The band comprise sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim

World-renowned rock trio Haim play are heading to Nottingham on a major arena tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their new album, I Quit, has received widespread praise and is the band’s first LP since the band’s 2020 album Women In Music, Pt. III, which earned them a Brit Award for International Group. Women In Music, Pt. III received two Grammy award nominations, including the Album of the Year category. With this nomination, Haim became the first all-female rock group to be included in the Grammys’ top category. Women In Music, Pt. III debuted at number 1 on the US album sales chart.

Most Popular

The band comprise sisters Este (bass guitar and vocals), Danielle (lead vocals, guitar, and drums), and Alana Haim (guitars, keyboards, and vocals). Their first album, Days Are Gone, released in 2013, charted in the top ten in several countries, including the number one spot in the UK, and the group had won several ‘best of’ awards by the end of 2013. It was followed in 2017 by Something to Tell You, which reached number two. I Quit, which was released in June, peaked at number 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haim’s sound has often been likened to Fleetwood Mac, while the band have also cited Joni Mitchell, Prince, Aaliyah, TLC, Destiny's Child and Spice Girls as influences.

Haim play the Motorpoint Arena on Friday October 24. Visit livenation.co.uk to book.