Great British Bake-Off star Prue Leith not to be missed at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Great British Bake-Off star Prue Leith is to appear at Sheffield City Hall and Nottingham Playhouse.

Sheffield City Hall, February 28/Nottingham Playhouse, March 1.

Nothing is off the menu in this frank, revealing and very funny all-new show from the star of one of British TV’s current biggest hits.

In her first ever live show, titled Nothing In Moderation, Prue will take audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake-Off judge.

She will tell you what it is like to go about feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients.

In the second half of the show, she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember for her many fans.

Prue Leith said: “I’ve never done a stage show before and, at 82, I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”

