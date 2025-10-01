Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians bring history to life in Retford

Audience members can swing with a Georgian king

Families can enjoy history ‘with the nasty bits left in’ when Horrible Histories comes to Retford this month.

The much-loved books, which became a hit BBC series, have inspired a show called Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians.

Audience members can swing with a Georgian king, find out if the Duke of Wellington gets the boot, stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin, help detectives find the headless man, dare to dance the Tyburn jig, be saved by Florence Nightingale, discover what a baby farmer did and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria.

The show is written by Terry Deary, Neal Foster and JP Cherrington, based on Terry Deary’s bestselling books. Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books, which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil.

Horrible Histories: Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians takes to the stage at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday October 21 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm. It runs for about 65 minutes with no interval. Visit majesticretford.org to book.