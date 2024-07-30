Golden great David Essex to wow his many fans in Sheffield and Nottingham shows

David Essex will be in action at venues in Sheffield and Nottingham soon.

David Essex

​Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, September 12/Sheffield City Hall, September 13.

The internationally renowned singer, composer and actor will see perform much-loved hits spanning over his entire repertoire on this latest UK tour.

David first shot to fame in the hit musical Godspell, winning awards and acclaim for his performance.Since then, he has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success.

He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s also had 23 Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy-nominated Rock On which sold over one million copies.

Subsequent hit singles followed such as Lamplight, Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star.