The 2025 Golden Globe nominations have been announced as the road to the Oscars 2025 begins.

But of the films that have been nominated, one seems to be searched for the most overnight - ‘Emilia Pérez’

So what is the Golden Globe nominated film starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez about?

The first indicator of the 2025 Awards Season has been revealed with the announcement of the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, taking place in the New Year.

The event, which not only is an early celebration for the world of cinema and television when it takes place at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5, also gives some early signs what could dominate across the major awards ceremonies in the new year - including the 97th Academy Awards.

But of the names that many might be familiar with - ‘Wicked,’ ‘Conclave’ and ‘Gladiator II’ was one that perhaps hasn’t quite earned the same reputation as a “household name” compared to other films - but nonetheless is already creating an awards stir.

‘Emilia Pérez’ has quickly become a standout contender in the 2025 awards season, amassing nominations and wins across major ceremonies and at yesterday’s Golden Globe nominees reveal, its presence was particularly notable, where it is up for an impressive eight categories, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language.

The film's stars, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, have each been recognized for their outstanding performances, while Jacques Audiard has earned nods for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.

But what is ‘Emilia Pérez’ about - and where can you watch it over the Christmas break to become well versed in this year’s awards contenders?

What is ‘Emilia Pérez’ about?

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and more have been nominated at the 2025 Golden Globes for their work on the musical-crime-comedy, 'Emilia Pérez.' | Netflix

The film follows Rita Mora Castro, an underappreciated lawyer in Mexico, who becomes involved in a life-altering case after defending a high-profile client. She meets Juan "Manitas" Del Monte, a cartel boss seeking to undergo gender-affirming surgery and start a new life as Emilia Pérez.

As Rita facilitates this transformation, the story explores themes of redemption, identity, and family. Four years later, Emilia's past resurfaces as she strives to reconcile her new life with her criminal history and her family, leading to an emotional and tragic conclusion.

Who else stars in ‘Emilia Pérez?’

Alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón takes on the titular role of Emilia Pérez, delivering a powerful and nuanced performance, and. Selena Gomez, celebrated for her music career and roles in projects like Only Murders in the Building, playing Jessi Del Monte.

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte

Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte

Adriana Paz as Epifanía Flores

Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo Brun

Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman

How long does ‘Emilia Pérez’ run for?

IMDB has listed ‘Emilia Pérez’ as having a run time of 132 minutes, or two hours and 10 minutes in layman’s terms.

What is the BBFC age rating for ‘Emilia Pérez’

The British Board of Film Classification has rated ‘Emilia Pérez’ as a 15, citing “Scenes of criminal brutality combine with stylised musical sequences in this Spanish-language drama, as the head of a Mexican drug cartel hires a lawyer to arrange his exit from the world of crime to a very different life.”

Where can I watch ‘Emilia Pérez’ on TV or streaming in the United Kingdom?

Those wishing to start to catch up on the contenders this 2025 Awards Season can watch ‘Emilia Pérez’ with a Netflix subscription as of today, with the film currently on the streaming platform as of writing.

The film is also available to rent or buy through other streaming platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Have you watched ‘Emilia Pérez’ and think it deserves the nominations it received at the 2025 Golden Globes? Let us know your thoughts about the film and the award nominations by leaving a comment down below.