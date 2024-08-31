Global dance legend Pete Tong is back at arena with Ibiza Classics show

​Pete Tong – Ibiza Classics

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong’s critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics will return for a new show later this year. He will once again be joined by long-time collaborator Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra. Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world's most iconic orchestral electronic music event. Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks. Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history.