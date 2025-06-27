Gladiator, Blue Peter star and much more at family festival Gloworm

Gladiator Comet will be appearing in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories Tent

The biggest dedicated family festival in the UK is returning to Thoresby Park – and it's set to be its most jam-packed yet.

Organisers promise a wonderful weekend of magic, music and unforgettable experiences, with a new festival map released to help families get planning for the event, which runs from August 8 to 10.

Gladiator Comet will be appearing in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories Tent on Saturday August 9, where festival-goers can also catch Abby Cook, star presenter of Blue Peter, reading stories for little ones that same day. On Sunday August 10, Gloworm welcomes Jon McClure, frontman of Reverend and the Makers, for a special family story session.

Also joining the Bedtime Stories line-up this year is Mama G, bringing her signature sparkle and storytelling magic across the weekend.

Gloworm has stepped in to support the much loved radio duo Jo & Sparky – who have been broadcasting across the region for ten years – following the end of their breakfast show. Thanks to Gloworm, they are launching a new podcast and continuing their long association with the festival, with Sparky lined up to DJ the Playmobil Rave.

A host of family-favourite characters will be joining in the fun, with Bluey and Hey Duggee appearing on both days, alongside Supertato (Saturday) and Bing Bunny (Sunday), all making stage appearances and meet-and-greets for children to enjoy.

For thrill-seekers and adventure lovers, Mythic Adventures is a brand-new area filled with dragons, epic shows, immersive storytelling, crafts and a sensory space.

Football fans can take part in Goalie Wars, a fast-paced mini-tournament for aspiring goalkeepers, with the opportunity to meet ex-Premier League goalkeeper Scott Loach.

This year also sees the arrival of the Sea Creature Club, a new addition created by Gloworm HQ’s very own Oliver, aged seven, offering ocean-themed crafts and hands-on play as part of the wider Under the Sea theme, which will also include a brand-new fancy dress competition where families can show off their most jaw-some sea-inspired costumes.

New for 2025, visitors will also be able to visit the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shellraiser, promising an awesome experience for fans of the heroes in a half shell.

Returning favourites include the ever-popular Happy’s Circus and the magical CBeebies Bedtime Stories Tent, where little ones can wind down after a fun-filled day.

Families can also dive into Gloworm’s zones, including the Actual Reality Arcade, Mini Land Rovers, White Post Farm and Smoby UK’s action-packed Smoby Play Zone, where children can enjoy water play, zoom down slides and explore the new Smoby Life playhouses.

In the Into the Woods area, children can try their hand at axe throwing and laser tag, or join Little Adventurers Forest School for den building, pond dipping and mud kitchen fun.

Nearby, the Sherwood Outlaws will deliver live combat demonstrations and knight training sessions, with meet-and-greets featuring their two mini war horses, Ocean and Dream.

Families can relax and recharge with some seriously tasty festival food. Hidden Gem Wood Fired Pizza returns with its much-loved cheesy slices, and joining the line-up is Pasta & Beyond, serving flavour-packed dishes including Red Leicester mac and cheese with pulled pork, Genovese pesto pasta with chorizo and tomatoes, and a fiery arrabbiata for those who like a kick. Greek street food will also be available, with loaded chips, chicken flatbreads and flavour-packed platters perfect for sharing.

For gamers of all ages, Asmodee UK will be on hand with a treasure trove of fun family games, including crowd favourites like Dobble, Cobra Paw and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

Gloworm’s inclusive ticketing means entertainment, shows, activities and fairground rides (until 5pm) are all included, allowing families to relax and enjoy the weekend without extra costs.

Weekend passes include a camping pitch in Thoresby Park, exclusive Friday night entertainment with Paul Chuckle, Blur2 and Carrie Music, a Sabrina Carpenter tribute and access to all performances, workshops, character experiences and rides, with free entry for children under two.

On-site camping and glamping options include the award-nominated toilets and even more showers this year as well as accessible toilets on both the camping area and main site.

Visit glowormfestival.co.uk to book or for more information.