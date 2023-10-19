Get your tickets soon to see podcast sensation Saving Grace hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 4.

Grace Keeling, AKA GK Barry, will bring the chart-topping podcast Saving Grace back to stages across the UK and Ireland in February for its biggest live tour to date.

Following the huge success of GK Barry's sold-out debut UK tour in early 2023, the Saving Grace live tour returns to ‘dish the dirt’ across 11 cities in the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Podcast sensation Grace Keeling, aka GK Barry, will be appearing at Nottingham Theatre Royal in February.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soaring to fame when she started posting her funny and relatable videos to TikTok, Grace went on to launch her famously unfiltered podcast Saving Grace in April 2022, which became an instant chart-topper.

In under two years, Grace has amassed more than 3.2 million followers on TikTok and has paved the way for digital creators.

The Saving Grace sofa is known as the ultimate spot for celebrities to confess all and the tour promises the juiciest gossip going.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jamie Laing, Mark Wright, Katie Price, Georgia Harrison, Rob Beckett, Mae Muller and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect surprise guests, belly laughs and plenty of outrageous stories when Saving Grace hits the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk​