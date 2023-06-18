News you can trust since 1952
Get ready to Rave On when touring show brings hits galore to Retford Majestic Theatre

Rave On
By Steve Eyley
Published 19th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Don't miss Rave On when the hit touring show comes to Retford Majestic TheatreDon't miss Rave On when the hit touring show comes to Retford Majestic Theatre
Don't miss Rave On when the hit touring show comes to Retford Majestic Theatre

Retford Majestic Theatre, September 22.

Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a new touring show that promises a thrilling journey through music’s most revolutionary decades, the 50s and 60s.

It stars The Bluejays, who describe themselves at the UK’s ultimate 50s and 60s band.

    Prepare to be enthralled with an evening of back-to-back hits, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and dancing.

    Featuring note-perfect renditions of the most loved songs from the 50sand 60s, Rave On is performed by an incredibly talented, era-obsessed group of young musicians.

    From the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to the British Invasion and beyond, this is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss.

    Rave On features hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and many more.

    Details: See www.majesticretford.org

