Get ready to Rave On when top rock and roll show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre
Rave On – The Birth Of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 1.
Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a new show that promises a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.
Starring The Bluejays, who bill themselves as the UK’s ultimate 50s and 60s band, the show will see them taking you on a music journey from the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to the British Invasion and beyond.
Rave On is a musical adventure presented in authentic concert style.
Featuring highly talented West End performers, Rave On presents iconic hits of the 1950s and 60s - Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Eddie Cochran to Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, Cliff Richard and so many more.
Don’t miss this hit-packed show when it comes to the Leeming Street venue.
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
