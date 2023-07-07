Get ready for three of the best as these comic aces come to Notts venues

You can see comedian and actor Tom Davis later this year in live show Underdog

Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Murder In Successville, Live At The Apollo and his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan.

Embarking on his biggest tour to date with new show, Underdog, Tom will explore life as the longshot.

From leaving school with no qualifications to years working on building sites, all the way to the difficult road to fatherhood, acting in blockbuster films and yet still being told he’s punching above his weight by a waiter.

Big Tom Davis’s return to stand-up should not be missed.

He can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal on September 17. For availability, check out www.trch.co.uk

Meanwhile, Geoff Norcott will be connecting with his fans in a performance of new live show Basic Bloke, at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 14.

On his sixth UK tour, Geoff will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

Michael McIntyre will make his latest visit to the area in the live show Macnificent.

Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to tread in areas much of comedy leaves well alone.

But this time around he also has a mission. As well as casting his everyman eye over what's happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what's happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

Taking up his own bloke’s-eye-view, Geoff can see that, despite the social media vortex, your man in the street, average Joe, man on the Clapham Omnibus and your John Smiths just keep plodding on, fuelled by a diet of football, sheds, superhero films, and strategically burying feelings when necessary.

See www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk for more.

Comedian Geoff Norcott

Finally, Michael McIntyre will be returning to live stand-up performances soon.

He will be back on the road with latest live show Macnificent and the tour will include a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham from March 8 to 10.

Much has happened in the five years since his last tour and Michael will be making mirth from the madness of it all.

Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel.

His previous tours have sold more than four million tickets and broken box office records.

For more on tickets, check out www.motorpointarenanottingham.com