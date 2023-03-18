Join Garrett as he delivers a searing and timely investigation into the unintended consequences of doing our best, the mayhem that ensues when people try to help.It is a blisteringly funny and cathartic appeal for calm, from one of the least calm people in the country.

Just Trying to Help is sensible answers to stupid questions, another hour of no-holds-barred stand up for people who like to keep things simple.Garrett is delighted to be back in the area and explained: “I've been coming to Nottingham for years playing the Glee Club and The Nottingham Comedy Festival, so I know the place pretty well.”Nottingham was one of the first places I played after Covid restrictions were relaxed. And I did new year here this year. I’m hoping that people who have seen me play Nottingham will be curious enough to see what I can do over a full show.”