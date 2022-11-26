Get ready for dance aces who will be tripping the light fantastic at venues in county

Firedance stars Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez (Photo credit: Raymond Gubbay Ltd)

Strictly Stars Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and their scintillating cast return in 2023 with Firedance, featuring fresh flavours and super-charged choreography. They can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 30 and Sheffield City Hall on April 1.

Join both stars, sizzling dancers and mesmerising fire specialists in a captivating dance-off inspired by the timeless movie blockbusters Romeo & Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Carmen and West Side Story.

Soundtracked by a sensational live band, you can expect to hear an eclectic mix of Latin, rock and pop music from artists such as Camilla Cabello, Jason Derulo, Gregory Porter, Gypsy Kings, J.Lo, Marc Anthony and many more.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Before then, Nottingham Playhouse will host the latest visit from the acclaimed Gary Clarke Company, this time performing Wasteland at the city centre venue from January 23 to 26.

In 1994, hundreds of coal miners hung up their pit boots as Grimethorpe Colliery was destroyed, along with the tight-knit working-class community that surrounded it.

Wasteland, Gary Clarke’s sequel to COAL, looks at how two generations coped in this era of radical upheaval.

Johannes Radebe in Freedom Unleashed

As we see one generation grind to a halt, we follow the next into the 90s illegal rave scene, where derelict warehouses and abandoned work spaces became home for a new-found community of music and dance.

For more on the production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Finally, Strictly star Johannes Radebe will perform his latest live show Freedom Unleashed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 13.

Following his sell-out debut tour in 2022, the TV dancing sensation and international champion is hosting a party like no other in this electrifying new production for 2023.

Freedom Unleashed sees the ‘Irresistible’ Johannes joined by a diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers in this melting pot of South African rhythms and huge party anthems.

You can also expect a touch of ballroom magic thrown in to make this a pulsating and jubilant celebration of culture, passion, and freedom.

Leave your inhibitions at the door and get ready to dance to your own tune in this super-charged must-see show.

For more on tickets to see Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed, you can call 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk​​​​​​​