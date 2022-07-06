Star performers Peat and Diesel are among the top acts at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival

The eagerly-awaited 15th Gate To Southwell Festival runs from July 14 to 17.

Over four days, there will be more than 50 international roots, world, acoustic and folk acts across four stages, plus ceilidhs, dance sides, comedy, street theatre, poetry, music workshops and top class children’s entertainment.

The festival also boasts a beer and cider festival, great food stalls and a craft fair.

The annual festival is expected to attract more than 5,000 tourists, bringing a much-needed boost to the area’s economy.

The festival site is situated in the village of Kirklington, not far from Southwell, but there will also be events around the town during the weekend, including the annual colourful Gate To Southwell procession of dancers from across the East Midlands on the morning of Saturday, July 16.

A subsidised shuttle bus will run throughout the festival, linking the site to the centre of Southwell.

Canadian folk stars Le Vent Du Nord, Stornaway’s finest export Peat & Diesel, Irish traditional music legends Dervish, top bluesman Ian Siegal and Australia’s Spooky Men’s Chorale are among the headliners this year.

Check out headliners Le Vent Du Nord at this year's Gate To Southwell Music Festival

They’ll be joined by top quality performers such as rising star Kathryn Priddy, highly rated singer and guitarist John Smith from Devon, American banjo and bass combo Truckstop Honeymoon, folk rockers Merry Hell and Celtic punkers Black Water County, footstompin’ fiddlers Noble Jacks, singer-songwriters Chris While & Julie Matthews, acclaimed ceilidh band Blackbeard’s Tea Party, Birmingham’s Filkin’s Ensemble and more up and coming and established roots artists from the UK, Europe and the USA.

There’s plenty going on for families and young children over the festival period.

Aside from music workshops and dances, there will be great kids’ entertainment from James The Jester (from Chester!) and master storyteller Mark Fraser of Walk The Lines will be back with original and classic stories.

There’s also the chance to get close to the White Post Farm animals, hands-on play with Out Of The Chicken Shed, Soul Sensory, Festival Fairies and Kids’ Music Workshops. There will be Kids Arts and Crafts with Made Of Leaves, children’s yoga and mindfulness with Calmer Inner Soul and a Books and Baby Chillout Zone.

Dervish (Photo by Colin Gillen/framelight.ie)

For full details of all the artists, tickets and camping options at the festivak, you can visit www.gtsf.uk.