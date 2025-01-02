Get on the right track for theatrical thrills with The Girl On The Train at Notts venue

Giovanna Fletcher stars in the touring production of The Girl On The Train.

The Girl On The Train

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, January 21 to 25.

This gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins, will visit the area soon as part of a national tour.

Actor, writer, broadcaster and 2020 I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher is to star as Rachel Watson. Familiar TV and theatre face Jason Merrells is also among the cast as Tom Watson.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears.

When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Giovanna said: “I am delighted to be leading the company of The Girl on the Train as Rachel Watson. Paula Hawkins’s psychological thriller has gripped millions of readers worldwide with its Hitchcockian tale of suspense and mystery. What better place than the theatre to take us through its voyeuristic window and deep into Rachel’s story?”

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.uk

